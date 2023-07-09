FS calls on King of Bhutan

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, JULY 8

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra called on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in Gelephu on Friday.

Kwatra is in Bhutan to discuss plans to further expand bilateral cooperation between Bhutan and India which were discussed between the two governments during His Majesty’s visit to New Delhi in April this year. In April, the King of Bhutan made a special visit to India.