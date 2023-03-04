FSSAI asks states, UTs to deploy mobile testing vans to check milk quality in view of Holi

New Delhi, March 4
Food regulator FSSAI has asked states and Union Territories to deploy mobile testing vans to check quality of milk and milk products considering higher demand during upcoming Holi festival.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement that it has “directed states/UTs to deploy Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) mobile food testing vans, to check adulteration of milk and milk products considering the ensuing festive season of Holi.” The authority has requested the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states/UTs to carry out testing of at least 10 samples of milk and milk products per FSW on a daily basis to tighten vigilance against milk adulteration.
FSSAI has also urged consumers to get their milk and milk products tested through the FSWs deployed closest to them.
The test can be carried out free of cost.
FSSAI said the whole exercise is targeted towards ensuring availability of safe and pure milk and milk products to the consumers of the country.
Currently, 168 FSWs are available with states/UTs for carrying out on-the-spot food testing for various food products, including milk and milk products.
Tests for fats, solid-not-fat, protein, adulterants like added water, urea, sucrose, maltodexterine, and ammonium sulphate can be done through the Milk-o-Screen system installed at FSWs.
