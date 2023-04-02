Full emergency at Delhi airport as bird hits plane

New Delhi, April 1
A full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft was hit by a bird soon after take-off.
“The Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1,000 ft today. Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. The aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, the aircraft has been released for flight,” the DGCA later informed.
According to officials at the Delhi airport, the cargo plane had developed a crack in the windshield due to the bird hit. The plane returned to the airport around 10.50 am. The flight eventually took off for Dubai around 1:40 pm after the required safety checks were conducted.
