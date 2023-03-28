Funded 139 innovation programmes: MoD

Tribune News Service

The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), a programme launched by the Ministry of Defence, is being used to develop better technologies like artificial Intelligence, augmented reality and cyber security among others. So far, 139 innovators have been provided funds to develop technology, the ministry told the Rajya Sabha. TNS

5G: Norms to ensure safety of flight ops

Acknowledging the possibility of interference of 5G transmission with aircraft radio altimeters affecting safety of aircraft operations, VK Singh, MoS, Civil Aviation, told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that in order to minimise the interference, telecom service providers had been advised to follow norms while placing 5G towers in the vicinity of airports. TNS

Advanced baggage scanners at airports soon

Techno-economic feasibility study is currently underway for the installation of computed tomography X-Ray baggage scanners at airports so that passengers need not remove electronic items from their hand baggage during security check at airports, MoS for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed the RS on Monday.