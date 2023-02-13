G20 agricultural meet at Indore to begin today

New Delhi, February 12
The first meeting of agricultural representatives under India’s G20 presidency is scheduled to be held from February 13-15 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The three-day event is expected to be attended by around 100 delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would inaugurate the event, said an Agriculture Ministry’s statement. Millets and its value-added food products, along with stalls from animal husbandry and fisheries, will be a major attraction.
During the first meeting of agricultural representatives of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) under India’s G20 presidency, events will be organised to deliberate over agriculture-related matters on the first day. On the second day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present. There will be a discussion among the participating members and international organisations.
