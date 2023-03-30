G20: Delegates brainstorm on food security challenges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group (AWG) under India’s G20 Presidency that began here today deliberated on the four thematic issues on a day dedicated to the Rapid Response Forum (RRF) of Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS).

The opening remarks for the session were given by Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW), where he mentioned that the main objective of G20 was to build a consensus on current challenge of food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalisation for agricultural transformation.

Likhi further emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment)” through which everyone could contribute in the fight against climate change. Earlier, the programme began with a welcome remark by Arun Kumar, Senior Economic and Statistical Adviser, Government of India. He welcomed all the delegates to the 12th session of the RRF and spoke about the timely evidence-based policy making as the need of the hour to address the concern of high food prices.

The RRF was chaired by Seth Meyer, Chairperson, AMIS, wherein he spoke about the current situation on global food security and the contribution of the AMIS on the same. Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, Additional Secretary, MoA&FW, giving examples from India, spoke on the need for digital public infrastructure architecture that is standardised and non-proprietary. — TNS

