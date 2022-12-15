G20 discusses strengthening development banks

New Delhi, December 14
The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting ended in Bengaluru on Wednesday with delegates touching on a number of issues, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks, and exchanged views on work to be undertaken in 2023 on key topics, such as global debt distress, capital flows and global financial safety net.
The meeting was conducted with the aim of seeking the views of members on India’s G20 Finance Track priorities for 2023 across various workstreams. “The physical presence of most G20 delegations, invitees and international organisations in Bengaluru demonstrates the global commitment to supporting India’s G20 Presidency,” said an official news release. The members also discussed global economic challenges, including global inflation, food and energy insecurity and macroeconomic implications of climate change.
