G20 nations can take up skill mapping at global level: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said there was a need to make youth ready for future by skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. He emphasised aligning the competencies of the youth with evolving work profiles and practices.

“The Education, Skill and Labour Ministries are working in tandem in the field of skill-mapping,” said PM Modi while virtually addressing the G20 Education Ministers’ meet held in Pune. He also suggested that the G20 countries could undertake skill mapping at the global level.

He stressed the need for adapting to and using e-learning and said the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance.

He highlighted the several initiatives taken by the Centre in this direction. He invoked ‘Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ or ‘SWAYAM’, which is an online platform that hosts all courses from Class IX to the postgraduate level and enables students to learn remotely, while focusing on access, equity and quality.