G20 summit chance to fine-tune policing at tourist spots: Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Speakers at the National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme held here today spoke about the coming G-20 summit being held in the country as an opportunity to fine-tune policing at popular tourist destinations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was chief guest at the conference, said heads of states, leaders and officials of the G20 countries would visit major tourist destinations of the country during the summit. This event would be an opportunity to improve security and policing in popular tourist areas.

Birla spoke about developing a mobile application to provide all information relevant to tourists in multiple languages. He said the application should provide updated and complete information about hotels, taxis, guides, etc., among other facilities, and facilitate police assistance whenever needed.

Birla stressed on the need for a quick police action in cases of crime against tourists, saying that such steps increase the confidence of tourists and create a good environment. He welcomed the establishment of tourism police by several state governments and advised all states and the Centre to share best practices among themselves.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also said that as the presidency of G20 would be with India for a year, it may be taken as a great opportunity for promotion of tourism products.

“We can showcase India to them and give them best experiences so that they may work as ambassadors for Indian tourism products,” Reddy said.

The Union Minister added unscrupulous elements were active mostly at hotels, entry and exit points of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.