G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency

PTI

Washington, December 13

The G-7 countries on Monday came out in support of India's presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated their commitments towards an equitable world.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorsed a sustainable future for all.

“Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly address both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world,” leaders of G-7 countries said in a joint statement.

“As we look to the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima under the Japanese Presidency, and in our support to the Indian G20 Presidency, we stand strong, united and absolutely committed to rebuilding a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all,” the statement further added.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.