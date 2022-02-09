Praveen Kumar Sobti: Mahabharat's 'Gadadhari' Bheem with heart of gold

Mona

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in the TV series Mahabharat, died following a heart attack on Monday. He was 74. He was an actor, politician, soldier, sportsperson and an Arjuna Award recipient.

Sobti started as a hammer and discus throw athlete. Four-time Asian Games medallist, he represented India in the Olympics twice — 1968 in Mexico and 1972 in Munich. He also served as Deputy Commandant with the BSF. A native of Sarhali in Amritsar district, he stood tall at six ft and seven inches. Known as the “gentle giant”, he banked on protein-rich diet for sports excellence. He ate mutton, chicken and fish, no chapatis or water, only milk with almonds.

He debuted in the film world post his sports innings in 1981 with a film Raksha. He acted in about 50 films, including Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, Humlaa, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Loha, Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Shahenshah and Yudh.

Sobti also played Saboo in the TV adaptation of Chacha Chaudhary. His last film was Mahabharat aur Barbareek, in which he again essayed the role of Bheem.

Sobti tried his hands at politics as well. He joined AAP in 2013 and unsuccessfully contested the Delhi Assembly elections. Subsequently, he joined the BJP.

