Nitin Gadkari invites Elon Musk to make EVs

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has invited Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has acquired the microblogging site Twitter, to manufacture and sell his electric vehicles in India. He, however, said manufacturing the vehicles in China and selling in India was not a good proposition.
“He (Musk) cannot manufacture in China and sell in India. That would not be a good proposition,” Gadkari, who was addressing the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2022’ organised by the External Affairs Ministry, said on Tuesday. He said India had competency, vendors and technology that Musk could be looking for. TNS
Export no hurdle
Come to India and start manufacturing. India is a huge market. There are ports available. Export will not be a problem. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways
