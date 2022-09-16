Gadkari moots buses without conductors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday proposed use of card or QR code-based entry-exit system in place of physical ticket system in the buses to prevent losses to state transport corporations. If what the minister has said is implemented, the job of bus conductors who manually check passenger tickets in buses will become redundant.

Addressing ‘Insight 2022: International Conference on Sustainable and Innovative Finance for Green and Healthy Transportation’ here today, Gadkari lauded the automobile industry for generating huge number of jobs.

Gadkari said the automobile industry, besides giving huge revenue to state and Union governments, generated four crore jobs. The government would want the industry to grow further and become Rs 15 lakh crore industry, he said.

Amid renewed public debate over road safety after the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, Gadkari on Thursday asked automobile manufacturers to be quality-centric and not cost-centric. Speaking at the 62nd annual session of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said automobile manufacturers must adopt new technology to reduce costs, provide more comfort to customers, reduce imports and increase exports.