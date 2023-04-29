Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 29

The wife of the Army soldier, who lost his life in the Galwan clash with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June 2020, was on Saturday commissioned into the Army as officer and has been posted to Ladakh.

Lt Rekha Singh, 29, passed out of the Officers Training Academy at Chennai and was allocated the Army Ordnance Corps. The family hails from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

She is the widow of Naik Deepak Singh of the Army Medical Corps, who was awarded the Vir Chakra. They were married in November 2019, just seven months before the Galwan clash. From the Medical Corps, Naik Deepak Singh had been attached to the 16th battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

The Vir Chakra citation of Naik Deepak Singh reads, “Naik Singh assessed the battle situation and moved ahead to provide medical assistance. As the violence turned intense and casualties increased, he moved to the frontline to provide first aid to the injured soldiers.

“During the violence coupled with stone-pelting, he sustained grievous injuries but continued rendering medical support to the injured soldiers. He managed to save as many as 30 lives before succumbing to his injuries.”In early 2022, his widow, Rekha Singh, a BSc, Bed, was encouraged by the Army to take the UPSC exam. She cleared the exam and also the five-day SSB interview at Allahabad.