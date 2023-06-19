Gandhi Peace Prize to be conferred on Gita Press

New Delhi: The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur. Established in 1923, it has published 41.7 cr books in 14 languages, including 16.21 cr pieces of Bhagavad Gita.
