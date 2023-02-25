Gandhis skip steering committee meeting

Raipur, February 24
Members of Congress’ first family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, did not attend the meeting of the party’s steering committee that took place here today and decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members.
The absence of the Gandhis at the meeting, sources said, was meant to send a message that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had been given a free hand in setting the course for the steering committee deliberations.
“It is a very strong message,” a Congress party functionary said.
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Mohan Markam said health issues prevented the Gandhis from taking part in the steering committee meeting.
Sonia and Rahul, both former party presidents, arrived at Raipur this afternoon. They were received at the airport by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Sonia will address the session tomorrow after Kharge’s speech to the delegates.
Rahul will address the delegates on the concluding day, Sunday. He will also address a public meeting later on Sunday.
Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will go to the polls later this year. Priyanka, All India Congress Committee general secretary, is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...