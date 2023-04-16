Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

Prayagraj (UP), April 15
In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by the police to a medical college here on Saturday night.
A police officer said three persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad’s son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed across the state.
Shooting caught on camera
- Shooting took place around 10 pm, caught on camera as mediapersons trailed duo
- Atiq was named in more than 100 criminal cases, including Umesh Pal murder case
- Among most sensational cases was murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot in 2005
The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo. At least three persons, posing as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. The police soon overpowered the assailants.
Atmosphere of fear: Akhilesh
Crime has reached its peak in UP. Criminals are unfazed. An atmosphere of fear is being created. —SP Chief
The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings. “We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men,” a police officer said.
Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmad’s son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.
