Gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids in Punjab, other states

New Delhi, November 29

Launching a fresh crackdown against the gangster-terrorism nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR region. The operations focused on gangs linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tazpuriya and Goldy Brar.

An NIA spokesperson said the raids were conducted in Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts in Punjab, Yamunanagar in Haryana, Sikar in Rajasthan and Outer North District of Delhi-NCR. The official said it was the third

round of raids and searches were part of the NIA crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Identifying the locations searched by the NIA, the official said the houses and premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram was searched in Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahalpur in Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur in Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana in Punjab and their associates. “During the searches, incriminating materials, including various types of contraband, have been seized along with ammunition,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigations would continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, the NIA official said.

“The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen and professionals, including doctors, had created a widespread scare among people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large,” the official said, adding that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy among terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

The spokesperson said several gang leaders and members had fled India and were operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan. “Most of these conspiracies are being hatched from inside jails and are being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad,” he said. — TNS

