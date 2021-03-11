Gas cylinder now Rs 1,003 ‘not out’, Congress takes dig at BJP over LPG price hike

This is the second increase in the LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months

Gas cylinder now Rs 1,003 ‘not out’, Congress takes dig at BJP over LPG price hike

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The Congress slammed the Centre on Thursday over the hike of the cooking gas price by Rs 3.5 per cylinder, saying the Narendra Modi government’s “fuel loot” is on every day, in small or big installments.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 999.5 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in the LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months. The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7.

Slamming the Centre, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after increasing the price of the domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 100 in 45 days, it was again hiked by Rs 3.5.

After increasing the price of commercial cylinder by Rs 457.5 in 60 days, it has again been hiked by Rs 8, Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Even after making it impossible for about two crore families to refill cylinders for a second time, Modi government’s fuel loot continues every day in small or big installments,” he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over the fall of the rupee, which extended its losses and slipped 12 paise to 77.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

“The rupee ‘falls’ again! Rupee, Petrol and Gas Cylinder are competing. Every Indian is worried, Do the PM-FM ‘care’? Gas Cylinder Now Rs 1,003 ‘Not Out’! On behalf of all the housewives—Thank You Modi ji!” Surjewala said in another tweet.

Talking to reporters at the AICC headquarters here, Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza said, “If you look at the figures, diesel and petrol were subsidised during the Congress time and in the last eight years, this government has taken out Rs 27.5 lakh crore from people’s pockets.” How can women run their households when they are plagued by rising gas prices, she asked.

“The Mahila Congress has repeatedly worked to awaken this deaf-and-dumb government and tried to ensure that the voice of the people reaches it,” D’Souza said.

Sadly, this government neither has the time nor the sensitivity to listen to the voice of the people, she alleged.

D’Souza also recalled that the Mahila Congress had gone to the door of Parliament to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the gas prices in the interest of people and that she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on a flight over the issue.

“My question to the ministers sitting in this government, who had agitated when the Congress raised the price of subsidised gas cylinders to Rs 414, is that now you are in power, everything is in your hand, so why increase the prices of gas and when will it come down?” she asked.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Nation

Submit life certificate by May 25 to continue pension: Defence ministry to ex-servicemen

3
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

5
Delhi

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

6
Himachal

Of Chamba’s princess and her husband: Anurag Thakur relives Himachal’s special link to France

7
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

8
J & K

China building new bridge near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh: Satellite imagery

9
Punjab

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

10
Punjab

Most demands met, Punjab farmers call off protest

Don't Miss

View All
Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

Top News

SC verdict on review plea on its order of letting off Navjot Sidhu with fine in 1988 road rage case shortly

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident

Will submit to the majesty of law: Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...

Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP today

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...

Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

According to petition, the mosque is built on land that belo...

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Special Judge Praveen Singh directs the NIA authorities to a...

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

Name of Amritsar's State War Heroes Memorial and Museum nowhere on government advertisements

Amritsar: Stipend not revised for a decade, Junior Residents, Senior Residents pin hopes on AAP govt

'Kirpan' issue: SGPC writes to Jharkhand govt

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Chandigarh tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

1 killed, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills