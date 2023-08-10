Gaurav Gogoi says BJP did not field Manipur MPs to speak because it is afraid of truth

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 10

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said the BJP did not field either of its two representatives from Manipur to speak during No-Confidence motion debate on Manipur because it is afraid of truth.

Gogoi said these two MPs were “gagged” by BJP because it did not want the truth about Manipur to come out in the open.

“I know the two MPs. One is a Union Minister and other one is a good speaker. They are my brothers. They both represent the BJP. They are the voice of Manipur. Back in Manipur also people must be wondering that while so many BJP MPs spoke during the No-Confidence motion, why two MPs from their state did not take part in the debate,” Gogoi told the media during a briefing held outside the Parliament.

Gogoi, who had moved the No-Confidence motion brought against the government by the Opposition on the Manipur violence issue, said BJP’s step to deny opportunity to the two Manipur MPs to speak was a clear indication that BJP and Prime Minister Modi wanted to “hide the truth about Manipur”.

Gogoi said blinded by the lust for power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had given “clean chit” Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and are refusing to sack him.

“They say, Biren is collaborating. During his three months’ tenure, six lakh ammunitions have been stolen from police stations, six lakh weapons have been looted which are being used against unarmed people,many women have been raped, 60,000 people are in relief camps, drug business in the state is thriving – that is how he is collaborating,” Gogoi asked.

Gogoi said the walkout by the INDIA alliance parties during the reply by the PM was a symbolic gesture of protest against the government’s disregard for addressing the Manipur issue.

Gogoi said the No-Confidence had two objectives. These were — to deliver justice to people of Manipur and make the Prime Minister break his silence on Manipur and speak on the issue in the Parliament.

Gogoi said that while the second objective has been achieved, the first objective has remained unfulfilled because the Prime Ministerwants to run away from his responsibilities.

