Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy on Time’s 100 most influential list

New York, May 23
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named by TIME magazine on Monday as among the 100 “Most Influential People” of 2022.
The list includes US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Nundy is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of antirape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.
Also on the list is Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s