Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy on Time’s 100 most influential list

PTI

New York, May 23

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named by TIME magazine on Monday as among the 100 “Most Influential People” of 2022.

The list includes US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Karuna Nundy

Nundy is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.

Also on the list is Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.