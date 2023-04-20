Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 19
Industrialist Gautam Adani met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Thursday, party sources said.
The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.
Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.
