Gautam Rana set to be US envoy to Slovakia

Washington: US President Joe Biden is set to nominate career diplomat Gautam Rana as the new US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Slovakia, the White House announced. PTI
Killers of J&K artiste trapped, say security forces
Srinagar: Two LeT militants, involved in the killing of a female TV artiste on Wednesday, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of J&K, the police said.
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children