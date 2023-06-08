GCM convicts Lt Col over inappropriate relation with clerk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

A general court martial (GCM) has held a Lieutenant Colonel guilty of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a woman clerk while both of them were posted at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ service for the purpose of the substantive rank of Lieutenant Colonel, three years’ seniority of rank and three years’ service for increased pay, along with severe reprimand, sources said. The GCM, presided by Col Harpreet Singh with Lt Col Gourav Verma as the judge advocate and Col Virender Singh (retd) as the prosecution counsel, had been convened by Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area.