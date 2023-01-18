 Gear up for LS election, engage with all communities, PM Modi tells BJP cadres : The Tribune India

Gear up for LS election, engage with all communities, PM Modi tells BJP cadres

Gear up for LS election, engage with all communities, PM Modi tells BJP cadres

PM Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 17

With around 400 days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted BJP cadres to engage all sections of society irrespective of electoral considerations and expand dialogue with all communities.

Addressing leaders at the conclusion of the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, the Prime Minister urged everyone to connect with Pasmanda and Bohra Muslims and Muslim intelligentsia, Sikhs residing not just in Punjab but in other states as well and tribals in remote corners, besides other sections as he signalled the BJP’s “all-embracing mode” ahead of the nine state elections this year.

‘Reach out to Muslims, Sikhs’

  • The PM called for dialogue with Pasmanda and Bohra Muslims and the community’s intelligentsia, Sikhs residing in and outside Punjab and tribals irrespective of vote considerations
  • He asked party cadres to educate first-time voters on BJP’s “good governance”
  • The country could make rapid progress if “amrit kaal” (period leading to 100 years of Independence) was converted into “kartavya kaal”, he said

“Connect with all sections without the consideration of votes. People may or may not vote for us but that should not deter us from engaging with them. We must redefine narratives in “amrit kaal” (period from 75 to 100 years of Independence). We must talk to everyone, express our viewpoint and listen to theirs,” the PM said, urging the BJP to also educate first-time voters aged 18 to 25 years on the “corruption and misgovernance of past governments vis-à-vis the good governance under the BJP rule”.

The Prime Minister’s “engage everyone” line is a massive extension of the exhortation to engage backward Pasmanda Muslims he made at the party’s previous national executive meeting held in Hyderabad.

Today while calling for mass socializsation as a tool for India’s integration and development in amrit kaal, the PM also called for a consistent dialogue with Dawoodi Bohras, an influential Shia sub-sect of traders, Muslim intellectuals and other segments that have not traditionally sided with the BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the nuances of Modi’s speech, saying, “The PM said India’s golden period was coming and the country could make rapid progress if amrit kaal was converted into ‘kartavya kaal’. He called upon everyone to invest in India’s development and appealed to all to seize this moment in history.”

Fadnavis added that the PM described the BJP as “not merely a political party but a tool for India’s social and economic transformation”.

The PM’s “engage all sections” comments follow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks where he said “perpetual fighting mode would do the Hindus no good” and that “Hindus having assumed a position of strength must resolve internal conflicts now and offer solutions to others”.

PM TICKS OFF LEADERS FOR NEGATIVE REMARKS

The PM on Tuesday ticked off leaders who routinely make negative remarks on a range of subjects, including films, saying “let us look ahead”.

#BJP #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

7
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

8
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

9
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

10
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

Don't Miss

View All
Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president

After Pak PM’s offer for talks, his office adds ‘Art 370’ rider

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Lowest min temperature of 0.8°C recorded in 14 years

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants