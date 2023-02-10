Gehlot goof-up: Rajasthan CM reads out excerpts of previous budget; uproar in House

PTI

Jaipur, February 10

In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, arrives holding the budget briefcase to present the State Budget 2023-24, at Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur, on Friday. PTI Photo

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.