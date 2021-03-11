Gen Manoj Pande felicitates Army sportspersons who participated in Commonwealth Games

New Delhi, August 10
General Manoj Pande on Wednesday felicitated the Army sportsmen who won medals at recently concluded Commonwealth Games.
Army sportspersons clinched four Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals. The individual medal winners are Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Havildar Achinta Sheuli, Subedar Amit Panghal and Subedar Deepak Punia (all Gold medal winners); Naib Subedar Avinash Sable (Silver) and Havildar Deepak Nehra, Subedar Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Subedar Sandeep Kumar (Bronze.)
18 participants in the Indian contingent were from the Army, which in 2011 had launched “Mission Olympic Programme”.
Army Chief acknowledged the superlative performance and felicitated the participants by awarding Commendation Cards and cash incentives. Medal winners will also get out-of-turn promotions as per policy in vogue.
