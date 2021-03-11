Gen Pande takes charge as Army on cusp of change

Gen Pande takes charge as Army on cusp of change

taking charge: Gen Manoj Pande (left) takes charge as Chief of Army Staff from Gen MM Naravane on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 30

Gen Manoj C Pande on Saturday took over as the Indian Army Chief after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. General Pande takes over at a time India and China are locked in a military stand-off along the LAC and the Army is in the middle of restructuring itself.

Myriad challenges

  • General Pande takes over as Army Chief at a time when India and China are locked in a stand-off along LAC
  • The Army is in middle of restructuring itself to be more oriented towards LAC
  • It is also adopting newer technologies to meet future challenges