Gen Pande takes charge as Army on cusp of change

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 30
Gen Manoj C Pande on Saturday took over as the Indian Army Chief after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. General Pande takes over at a time India and China are locked in a military stand-off along the LAC and the Army is in the middle of restructuring itself.
Myriad challenges
