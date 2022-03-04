Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) passed away on Friday. He was 88.

Gen Rodrigues was born in Bombay in 1933.

He was the chief of the Indian Army from 1990 to 1993. He was appointed the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on November 8, 2004.

ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY in a tweet said: "General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today. Known as a Thinker and Strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication & service to the Nation."

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today. Known as a Thinker and Strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication & service to the Nation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CSbaGYYAiw — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 4, 2022