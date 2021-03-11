Gender equality crucial parameter of unity: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 15
Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.
Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.
“We should celebrate the diversity of India....At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate.
“Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity,” the Prime Minister said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’
Exhorts people to wage war against social maladies like unem...
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces payment of first instalment of revised pay scale
2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefi...
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani's family by calling at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai; police detain 1 suspect
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unst...