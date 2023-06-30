Gender equality focus, Uttarakhand UCC panel report likely by mid-July

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 29

Gender equality will be the main focus of the five-member committee on the Uniform Civil Code, which was constituted by the Uttarakhand Government last year to take a legislative lead on a subject that continues to divide the political spectrum.

Polyandry, polygamy among Tricky issues Need to raise the legal marriageable age of girls and make it uniform across faiths

How to deal with the practices of polyandry and polygamy prevalent in certain communities

How to reconcile different personal laws on division of property between legal heirs, inheritance and maintenance

Need to bring uniformity in adoption laws and secure the rights of adopted children across faiths with special focus on rights of the differently abled children

The panel, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, is likely to submit its report to the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand Government before mid-July, it is learnt. Once submitted, this will be the first-ever UCC legislation draft to see light of day in the country and would carry the potential of guiding future endeavours in the direction. The panel will look at gaps in personal laws governing marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession, guardianship, adoptions, custody across faiths and will make both statutory and non-statutory recommendations to address prevailing gender inequalities.

The committee is likely to recommend raising the legal age of marriage for girls upwards from 18 and suggest making the enhanced age uniform across faiths. Currently, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and the Special Marriage Act prescribe 18 and 21 as the legal age for marriage of girls and boys, respectively. In the Muslim Sharia law, girls can be married off at any time between adolescence and adulthood after they attain puberty.

Opposition continues attack on UCC New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday intensified its attack on UCC issue with the NCP and DMK questioning the move and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT saying opposition to 'Sharia' could not be the sole trigger for the UCC. TNS

Sources say the panel, in its many public hearings, received an overwhelming women’s input favouring raising the legal marriageable age to 21, with some suggesting even 25.

The trickiest issues before the panel pertain to bringing uniformity in practices governing prohibited relationships.

“There are different practices across faiths on the issue of prohibited marriages between close relations. Simplifying these practices is a major challenge,” sources said, adding that while majority stakeholders favoured abolition of polyandry, polygamy, a common practice among tribal societies, was a tricky area. Uniformity on grounds for the dissolution of marriage based on the presumption of death could be recommended in some form, say sources.

In the Hindu law, marriage can be dissolved on presumption of death if a spouse has been missing for at least seven years, as against four years among Muslims. Parsi personal law is silent on the matter.