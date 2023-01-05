General Atomics, Bharat Forge tie up on drones

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) and Bharat Forge Limited, India, have announced a partnership to manufacture main landing gear components, subassemblies and assemblies of armed drones — Predator.

India has already leased two unarmed variants of the Predator for surveillance and is looking to procure 30 armed variants, 10 each for the Army, Navy and the IAF. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had last month elaborated on the ability of leased drones saying, “We found it of great value. It provides much reach in terms of surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region.”

Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, said, “GA-ASI is eagerly looking forward to working with Bharat Forge in the critical field of aerostructure manufacturing.”