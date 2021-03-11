General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 25

A General Court Martial (GCM) has held a Major General guilty of inappropriate conduct with girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps and awarded him 10-year forfeiture of service for the purpose of pension and a severe reprimand. He had been accused of sending inappropriate messages and videos to girl cadets as well as financial misappropriation. According to sources, the officer had faced 13 charges and was found guilty on three counts. The charges included 10 for civil offences under the IT Act, IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had pleaded “not guilty”.

While a plea for “no case” with respect to the three charges for civil offence was accepted by the GCM, he was found not guilty on the remaining seven civil offences, sources added.

The GCM, however, held him guilty on three charges under Sections 45 and 63 of the Army Act for behaving in a manner unbecoming of his position and the character expected of him and acts prejudicial to good order and military discipline, respectively.

The allegations pertain to the period when the officer was serving in Gujarat. Following complaints, the Army had ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the facts.

