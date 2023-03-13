General science question paper of Assam board exam leaked, test cancelled

Guwahati, March 13
The Assam government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled.
A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.
"Last night, the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA), got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time," Pegu told reporters here.
A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said.
"There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Pegu added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam
The exam will be re-conducted
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...