German Defence Minister arrives today, $5.8 bn submarine deal on agenda

Ajay Banejee

New Delhi, June 4

India’s plan to make six next-generation stealth conventional submarines at a cost of $5.8 billion (approx Rs 42,000 crore) hinges upon a crucial technology transfer arrangement with an international manufacturer.

One of the manufacturers is Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). When German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrives in India on a four-day visit tomorrow, technology transfer and partnership will be one of the major points of discussion at the official meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pistorius will travel to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to visit Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), which, along with Larsen & Toubro, has been listed as a possible Indian partner.

The TKMS is one of the two international bidders for the submarine project called ‘Project 75-India’.

As per the arrangement, India is looking to foreign manufacturers to partner with an Indian company to design, develop and build six submarines in India.

India wants the foreign company to engage in full transfer of technologies for the submarines. Separately, the ongoing project to make six Kalvari class submarines will end in early 2024. The MDL, in collaboration with the French Naval Group, is making these. The sixth and last submarine of the Kalvari class commenced sea trials last month while the first five subs have been commissioned into the Navy.

Austin lands in Delhi

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in India from Singapore on Sunday. He will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow for a bilateral meet. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti received the Pentagon chief.

