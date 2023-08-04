German envoy summoned as India seeks Ariha Shah's repatriation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

As the parents of Ariha Shah mounted more pressure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier this week summoned the German Ambassador and asked him to ensure the child’s return as soon as possible.

After sympathisers held support rallies in Germany and CPM MP John Brittas and 58 other MPs from 19 political parties signed a joint letter urging Ariha’s repatriation, her mother Dhara came to Parliament House on Wednesday to press the case in person.

“We attach high priority to this case. At the minimum, her cultural rights and rights of being an Indian are being infringed in this respect. The German Ambassador was summoned this week and our concerns were clearly conveyed. We have asked to get the child back from Germany as soon as possible. We will continue to press the German authorities on this matter,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about the case.

Last month too, the MEA had urged the German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest.

