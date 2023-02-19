Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

Riled by the Election Commission’s (EC) move to allocate the original Shiv Sena name and symbol to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked supporters to gear for the elections ahead saying the people will decide which party is the real Sena.

Take new symbol It’s the EC’s decision; there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief

Addressing workers outside his residence in suburban Bandra from a car sunroof, Uddhav said, “The thief (reference to Shinde) has hurtled a stone at a beehive but he has no idea of the sting of honeybees.”

Uddhav accused the EC of bias saying “never before in such disputes has a single faction been allotted the original symbol. The symbol has always been kept under a freeze but slaves of the Prime Minister have done it. Get ready for elections,” said the former CM, a day after NCP chief and senior ally Sharad Pawar said allocation of the symbol to the Shinde faction did not matter.

The allocation comes ahead of the impending elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Are you scared? I have nothing to give you now,” he asked his party workers.

When they replied in the negative, Uddhav asked them to prepare for the elections.