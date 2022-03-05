Get your petrol tanks filled before ‘election offer’ ends: Rahul’s dig at Centre over fuel price hike

New Delhi, March 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government over impending fuel price hike after assembly polls and asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as he said the “election offer” will end soon.
He took to Twitter to take a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday.
“Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The ‘Election’ offer of the Modi government is going to end soon,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and used a picture of a petrol pump saying “Hike” and “Coming back soon to fuel stations near you”.
फटाफट Petrol टैंक फुल करवा लीजिए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 5, 2022
मोदी सरकार का ‘चुनावी’ offer ख़त्म होने जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Y8oiFvCJTU
The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.
The current phase of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that started on February 10, will end on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...