Ghana man swallows 87 capsules of cocaine to smuggle them into India; Mumbai customs catch him and recover Rs 13 crore contraband

PTI

Mumbai, September 3

The Mumbai Customs department has arrested a passenger from Ghana at the international airport here for trying to smuggle cocaine into India by hiding it in 87 capsules which he had swallowed.

The value of the 1,300-gram cocaine recovered from the passenger is Rs 13 crore, the Customs said.

The passenger was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital.

"The pax, who is from Ghana landed at the Mumbai Airport, where he was intercepted by the Customs officials on suspicion. During the search, officials did not find anything in his luggage, but during the investigation, the officials found that he had swallowed 87 capsules containing Cocaine," said a tweet posted from Mumbai Customs-III handle.

He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he ejected those capsules over three days.

The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and a probe is underway, it said.