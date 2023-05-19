Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway creates record by laying bituminous concrete over 100 lane kilometers in 100 hrs

New Delhi, May 19
The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by laying of bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours, an official statement said on Friday.
The ministry of road transport and highways in a statement said this accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry.
Addressing the celebration ceremony virtually, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.
He said this project traverses various towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.
It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions, he added.
The minister said this innovative green technology involves utilizing 90 per cent of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square meters of road surface.
He said consequently, the consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10 per cent.
“By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint,” Gadkari said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey
‘These are matters where we have to tread very carefully’, s...
Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: Supreme Court-appointed panel
Says it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani ...
No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali
Was battling heart problems for a while and was being treate...