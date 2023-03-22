Ghaziabad woman mechanic's shop catches fire; netizens extend a helping hand

Ghaziabad, March 22

A fire broke out in the shop of the district's first woman mechanic here, following which netizens have extended a helping hand and started gathering funds for her family's rehabilitation.

The fire that broke out on Tuesday night caused severe damage to property.

Poonam is the first woman to work as a bike mechanic in Ghaziabad. She started working after her husband lost his job during the pandemic and became paralysed soon after.

Poonam alleged that someone stole the repair tools and then set the shop on fire.

She said: "We do not have enmity with anyone. Someone called us in the morning and informed us of my cart being burnt."

The couple lives in a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar.

No police complaint has been registered so far. IANS