Global Buddhist meet in New Delhi on April 20

New Delhi, April 6
India will host the inaugural Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi on April 20 and 21. Its aim is to focus on the Buddhist response in dealing with the most pressing challenges the world is facing, stated an official news release.
As part of the event, an award for the promotion of Buddhist studies will be presented by PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 21.
