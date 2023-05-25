Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

PTI

Dehradun, May 25

The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conference.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express.

"Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the prime minister said at the launch.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope.

The prime minister also mentioned various road and rail projects undertaken in Uttarakhand by the BJP's "double-engine government" to boost connectivity.