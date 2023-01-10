Go First apologises for Bangalore airport incident; derosters all staff involved

Mumbai, January 10
No-frills airline Go First on Tuesday apologised to passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.
The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator DGCA has already issued a show cause notice.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.
"The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...