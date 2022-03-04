Go First operates its first evacuation flight from Budapest to Delhi; brings back 177 Indians

Mumbai, March 4
Private carrier Go First on Friday said it had operated first evacuation flight to New Delhi from Budapest in Hungary to bring back 177 Indian evacuees from war-hit Ukraine.
The city-based airline said it would operate two flights every day till March 10 as part of the Operation Ganga mission.
The first evacuation flight of Go First from Budapest departed at 5.58 pm (local time) on Thursday and arrived in New Delhi at 9.20 am (local time) on Friday with 177 passengers on board, the airline said in a statement.
For the evacuation, the flight had departed from New Delhi at 10.30 am (local time) on Thursday and landed at Budapest via Kuwait at 4 am (local time), it said.
"This is a massive humanitarian crisis. Go First will support Indians with many more evacuation flights that are required to help Indians return to their loved ones.
"The airline has always been at the forefront and stands committed to providing our services during a crisis situation for helping our fellow citizens when they need it the most," said Go First CEO Kaushik Khona.
The city-based airline said it would also endeavour to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External Affairs might require.
Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 24 and India is evacuating its citizens by special flights from the eastern European country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture
Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8...
‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine
Arvind Bellad says instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 p...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
Supreme Court to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...