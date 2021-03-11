Go online, boost transparency: PM Modi's push for digital economy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme on Sunday pitched for strengthening the digital economy and said the convenience of platforms such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI) created an atmosphere of “honesty”.

“...in the last few years, BHIM UPI has rapidly become a part of the country’s economy,” Modi said.

He noted that a big digital economy had been created in the country due to small online payments.

“At present, digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place every day. In March, UPI transactions touched around Rs 10 lakh crore,” PM Modi said, urging people to go for a “cashless day out” every once in a while to benefit the digital economy.

He also said that many new startups related to fin-tech were also coming up in the country. Modi stressed the importance of technology and its functional utility in life.

He also advocated conservation of water, and said that during the ongoing “Amrit Mahotsav”, 75 “Amrit Sarovars” (lakes) would be built in every district.

Addressing students, he suggested to them not to be wary of mathematics. “This discipline of study has been India’s forte since ancient times,” Modi said.

He said people from across the country had written letters and messages to him about the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

“There can be no better time than 75 years of India’s Independence to remember the contribution of Prime Ministers,” Modi said.

He also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag ‘MuseumMemories’.

‘Will miss Lata Didi on Rakhi’

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building. “Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won’t be here,” Modi said in his award acceptance speech. pti

#narendra modi