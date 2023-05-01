Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to 'mann ki baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the "mann ki baat" of protesting women wrestlers, saying that such a step would show that the PM is willing to understand their pain.

Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

His remarks come a day after the 100th episode of Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio programme was broadcast.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Congratulations Modi ji: For your 100th 'Mann ki Baat'. If you have time Modi ji please go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the protesting women wrestlers 'mann ki baat'."

"That will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain!" Sibal said.