Go tough on hooch and narcotics, Tamil Nadu CM tells officials

PTI

Chennai, May 17

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday held a review meeting with top officials in the wake of the hooch tragedy that killed 21 people in the State, and directed the police to take stern action against those selling illicit liquor and narcotic substances.

The Chief Minister also issued a slew of directions to officials, including holding regular meetings on the issue and keep the CMO informed.

In separate hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week, 21 people died after consuming spurious liquor, leading to outrage in the State.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with top police officials and others, a government release here said.

Among others, he asked the authorities to popularise among people, a toll free phone number where complaints on prohibition could be made, and directed the district collectors to hold weekly coordination meetings on prevention of illicit liquor and drugs.

Monitoring should be done to prevent the misuse of spirit and methanol while surveillance should be mounted on inter-state borders, coastal and hilly areas, he urged.

“The Chief Minister directed that stringent action of detention under the Goondas Act must be taken against those repeatedly indulging in the sales of hooch and drugs,” it said.

Under the Home Secretary and Director General of Police, monthly meetings of district police chiefs should be convened to discuss crime prevention and eradication of drugs. A report in this regard should be filed to the CM’s office, the release said citing Stalin’s direction to the authorities.

Steps should also be taken to wean away those involved in selling hooch and ensure their livelihood through various government efforts, he told the officials.

“The Chief Minister advised the police officials to earn people’s respect by using their efficiency and long experience,” it added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Home Secretary P Amudha and DGP C Sylendra Babu among others participated in the meeting.

#Tamil Nadu