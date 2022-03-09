Goa Congress chief moves SC against Bombay HC verdict upholding Speaker’s order on defections

Chodankar had filed a petition in the matter relating to 10 party MLAs, who had switched over to the BJP in July 2019

Goa Congress chief moves SC against Bombay HC verdict upholding Speaker’s order on defections

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict upholding the Goa Assembly Speaker’s order dismissing petitions seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs, including 10 from Congress, who joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

Chodankar had filed a petition in the matter relating to 10 party MLAs, who had switched over to the BJP in July 2019. An MLA of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had filed a similar petition pertaining to its two MLAs who had switched over to the BJP by splitting their original party.

The Goa Assembly Speaker had on April 20, 2021, dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by Chodankar and the MGP MLA.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on February 24 dismissed their petitions against the Speaker’s decision, saying the Speaker’s order rejecting the disqualification petitions “cannot be said to be militating against the object of introduction of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution on the touchstone of political and constitutional morality”.

In the 2017 polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. But the BJP—which got just 13 seats—forged an alliance with regional parties and independents to form the government.

Goa went to polls on February 14 this year and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place March 10. Seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention, the petitioner submitted that the High Court’s verdict would lead to “political chaos and would further promote and encourage evils of defections…”.

Chodankar said the high court has committed a “grave error” in upholding the Speaker’s order on the “mistaken premise” that since the 10 MLAs constituted two-third of their legislature party and had decided to merge with another party, they would enjoy the protection granted under Para 4 of the Tenth Schedule by invoking the “deeming fiction” contained in para 4(2).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

3
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

4
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

7
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

8
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

9
Comment

From empty coffers to zero pending bills

10
Punjab

Amritsar cop who opposed Navjot Singh Sidhu tested for dope

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

Various exit polls have predicted that AAP will form the nex...

Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG

Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG

National Medical Commission makes the announcement through a...

EVM complaints: Three UP officials removed from poll duty

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

EC directions came a day after Samajwadi Party alleged that ...

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Poll body defers announcement of MCD election dates, Kejriwal questions move

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala