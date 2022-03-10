Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

PTI

Panaji, March 10

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Laxmikant Parsekar said he was confident of a win as counting of votes began in two centres at 8 am in Panaji and Margoa on Sunday.

Parsekar who is contesting the election as an independent however refused to say if he was would be willing to support the BJP.

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him a ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.

