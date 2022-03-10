LIVE BLOG

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

AAP opens account in debut performance

BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a meeting with BJP candidates, a day before the results of Goa Assembly elections in Panaji on March 9, 2022. PTI file photo

PTI

Panaji, March 10

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Laxmikant Parsekar said he was confident of a win as counting of votes began in two centres at 8 am in Panaji and Margoa on Sunday.

Parsekar who is contesting the election as an independent however refused to say if he was would be willing to support the BJP.

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him a ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem. 

11:14 10 Mar
MGP could play kingmaker

The Maharshtrawadi Gomantak Party is all set to emerge kingmaker in Goa, where no party’s got the requisite 21 seats although the Bharatiya Janata Party is just short of the number. Read story here 
10:47 10 Mar
 BJP leading in 18 seats, Congress in 12

PANAJI

The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.

 The Congress was leading in 12 seats, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was ahead in five seats. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were leading in one seat each, while the independents were ahead in three seats, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website.

 Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Sawant was trailing behind Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani in Sanquelim constituency by 317 votes, according to the ECI data.

The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly elections held in the state on February 14.

--- PTI
10:39 10 Mar
40/40 seats

BJP: 19

INC: 14

GFP: 1

TMC: 1

AAP: 1

INDEPENDENT: 3

OTHERS: 14

Source: News 18
10:29 10 Mar
BJP leads in 18 seats, Congress in 12 shows ECI

39/40 seats

BJP leads in 18 seats, Congress in 12, AAP in 1, Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party in 5, Goa Forward Party in 1, and Independent in 1.

Source:  ECI   
10:22 10 Mar
Pramod Sawant trailing in Sanquelim, says NDTV

Goa CM Pramod Sawant is trailing in his constituency, Sanquelim even as his party, the BJP, leads in the state. 
10:10 10 Mar
Early trends show BJP emerge as single largest party

Early trends showed that the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell just short of the halfway mark. NDTV's trends showed BJP ahead in 19 seats, Congress in 13, TMC in 4, and AAP in 1. 

 
09:59 10 Mar
40/40

BJP: 20 

INC: 12

AAP: 1

TMC: 4 

Others: 3

Source: NDTV 
09:55 10 Mar
32/40 seats

BJP: 14

INC: 12

AAP: 1

TMC: 2

Others: 4

Source: News 18 
09:42 10 Mar
25/40

BJP: 13

Congress: 5 

AAP: 1

TMC: 2

Others: 4

Source: News 18 
09:37 10 Mar
25/40 seats

BJP: 14

INC: 4

AAP: 1

TMC: 2

Source: News 18
09:28 10 Mar
15/40 seats

BJP: 8

INC: 3

AAP: 0

Others: 4

Source: News 18
09:22 10 Mar
9/40 Seats

BJP: 4 

INC: 3

AAP: 0

Others: 2

Source: News 18  
09:20 10 Mar
Goa CM offers prayers before results

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted a photo of himself offering prayers on Sunday morning.  

