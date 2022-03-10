Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

Panaji, March 10
Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Laxmikant Parsekar said he was confident of a win as counting of votes began in two centres at 8 am in Panaji and Margoa on Sunday.
Parsekar who is contesting the election as an independent however refused to say if he was would be willing to support the BJP.
He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him a ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.
PANAJI
The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.
The Congress was leading in 12 seats, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was ahead in five seats. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were leading in one seat each, while the independents were ahead in three seats, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website.
Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Sawant was trailing behind Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani in Sanquelim constituency by 317 votes, according to the ECI data.
The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly elections held in the state on February 14.
--- PTI
BJP: 19
INC: 14
GFP: 1
TMC: 1
AAP: 1
INDEPENDENT: 3
OTHERS: 14
Source: News 18
39/40 seats
BJP leads in 18 seats, Congress in 12, AAP in 1, Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party in 5, Goa Forward Party in 1, and Independent in 1.
Source: ECI
Goa CM Pramod Sawant is trailing in his constituency, Sanquelim even as his party, the BJP, leads in the state.
Early trends showed that the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell just short of the halfway mark. NDTV's trends showed BJP ahead in 19 seats, Congress in 13, TMC in 4, and AAP in 1.
BJP: 20
INC: 12
AAP: 1
TMC: 4
Others: 3
Source: NDTV
BJP: 14
INC: 12
AAP: 1
TMC: 2
Others: 4
Source: News 18
BJP: 13
Congress: 5
AAP: 1
TMC: 2
Others: 4
Source: News 18
BJP: 14
INC: 4
AAP: 1
TMC: 2
Source: News 18
BJP: 8
INC: 3
AAP: 0
Others: 4
Source: News 18
BJP: 4
INC: 3
AAP: 0
Others: 2
Source: News 18
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted a photo of himself offering prayers on Sunday morning.
Offered prayers at Shree Datta Mandir in Sankhali. pic.twitter.com/1zL5xEEejD— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 10, 2022
